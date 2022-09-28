The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.00% to 104.09 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 1.05 points or 1.00% today to 104.09

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.00% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 18.50% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 17.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.85%

--Year-to-date it is up 14.54 points or 16.23%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 1738ET