The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.00% to 97.01 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.98 point or 1.00% today to 97.01

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Off 7.73% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.07% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 7.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.46 points or 8.33%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1736ET