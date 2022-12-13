Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.00% to 97.01 -- Data Talk

12/13/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.98 point or 1.00% today to 97.01


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Off 7.73% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.07% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 7.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.46 points or 8.33%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.63% 12856.24 Real-time Quote.6.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.85% 1.06304 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
Latest news
05:59pSkylight Health Announces Series A Preferred Stock Cash Dividend
AQ
05:49pADRs End Mostly Higher, Deutsche Lufthansa and Shell Trade Actively
DJ
05:47pAustralia to reform mobile wallet, cross-border payments
RE
05:46pU.S. to pay Pfizer nearly $2 bln for more Paxlovid courses in 2023
RE
05:46pPfizer says reached an agreement with the u.s. government fo…
RE
05:46pPfizer says u.s. government purchase supplements 20 mln trea…
RE
05:46pPfizer says additional 3.7 million paxlovid treatment course…
RE
05:46pPfizer says reached an agreement with the u.s. government…
RE
05:46pCytokinetics Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Vote On Omecamtiv Mecarbil
AQ
05:46pClip Money Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI report, Fed rate decision
2China stocks fall as COVID outbreak fears grow; HK up on easing curbs
3Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to detainee
4Analyst recommendations: Amphenol, Domino's Pizza, Honeywell, NetApp, T..
5Hg sells transportation software firm Transporeon for EUR1.88 billion

HOT NEWS