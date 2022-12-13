The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.00% to 97.01 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.98 point or 1.00% today to 97.01
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
--Down four of the past five trading days
--Lowest closing value since Monday, June 27, 2022
--Off 7.73% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 9.07% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Rose 7.32% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.54%
--Year-to-date it is up 7.46 points or 8.33%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-13-22 1736ET