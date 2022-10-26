Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.02% to 102.30 -- Data Talk

10/26/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 1.06 points or 1.02% today to 102.30


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1.97 points or 1.89% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 27, 2020

--Down eight of the past 11 trading days

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

--Off 2.71% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 16.45% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 16.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.59%

--Year-to-date it is up 12.74 points or 14.23%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.65% 13274.65 Real-time Quote.9.85%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.11% 1.00759 Delayed Quote.-12.38%
HOT NEWS