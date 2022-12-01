The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.09% to 97.45 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 1.08 points or 1.09% today to 97.45
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 1.98 points or 1.99% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
--Down six of the past eight trading days
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022
--Off 7.32% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 9.56% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Rose 8.23% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 7.90 points or 8.82%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
