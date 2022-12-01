Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.09% to 97.45 -- Data Talk

12/01/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 1.08 points or 1.09% today to 97.45


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1.98 points or 1.99% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Off 7.32% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.56% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 8.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 7.90 points or 8.82%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.67% 12902.95 Real-time Quote.6.80%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.98% 1.0522 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
Latest news
05:52pSummit Midstream Partners, LP Completes Bolt-on Acquisitions in the DJ Basin
PR
05:52pCorrection to Financials Roundup
DJ
05:51pAustralia's Bigtincan gets $300 mln buyout bid from PE firm
RE
05:50pU.S. Fed policy now more hawkish than policy rules suggest is needed
RE
05:50pDiscover financial services investor alert
PR
05:46pParatek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
05:45pSpaceX gets U.S. approval to deploy up to 7,500 satellites
RE
05:43pFtx founder sam bankman-fried says he was pressured to include f…
RE
05:43pTusimple deadline alert
PR
05:42pU.S. appeals court reverses appointment of special master in Trump documents probe
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk set to finally take wraps off Tesla truck - to tough crowd
2Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
3Analysis-Retailers turn to robots in cost inflation fight
4SAP and Salzgitter AG: Pioneers charting the course to green steel
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating

HOT NEWS