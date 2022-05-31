The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.12% to 94.47 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 1.07 points or 1.12% this month to 94.47

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since May 2021

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--Today it is up 0.38 point or 0.41%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 2.55% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 11.01% from its 52-week low of 85.11 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Rose 10.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 4.92 points or 5.49%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1746ET