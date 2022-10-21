The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.17% This Week to 103.86 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 1.23 points or 1.17% this week to 103.86

--Largest one-week point decline since the week ending May 20, 2022

--Largest one-week percentage decline since the week ending July 22, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is down 0.92 point or 0.87%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1.00 points or 0.96% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 1.22% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 18.24% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 17.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.08%

--Year-to-date it is up 14.31 points or 15.98%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

