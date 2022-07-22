The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.18% This Week to 98.61 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 1.18 points or 1.18% this week to 98.61

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 20, 2022

--Snaps a three-week winning streak

--Today it is down 0.13 point or 0.13%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.50 point or 0.51% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Down nine of the past 12 trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, July 4, 2022

--Off 1.66% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 13.71% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 12.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.06 points or 10.12%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

