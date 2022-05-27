Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.18% to 94.31 -- Data Talk

05/27/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 1.13 points or 1.18% this week to 94.31


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 2.38 points or 2.46% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 5, 2020

--Today it is down 0.22 point or 0.23%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.45 point or 0.48% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Off 2.72% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 10.83% from its 52-week low of 85.09 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Rose 10.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.29%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.75 points or 5.31%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1740ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.18% to 94.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pRobinhood agrees to settle customer lawsuit over 2020 outages
RE
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.73% Higher at 20748.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.18% Higher at 111941.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.83% Higher at 52463.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 6.31% Higher at 93683.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:22pWorld stock markets rally, treasury yields fall on inflation data
RE
04:37pTSX posts biggest weekly gain since February as selling wanes
RE
04:28pWall Street rallies, snaps longest weekly losing streak in decades
RE
04:11pSpeculators cut net long U.S. dollar bets
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Soar in Hong Kong as Optimism Persists Over Earnings Bea..
2REC Silicon - First quarter 2022 results
3Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal year 2022 F..
4Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover..
5Analyst recommendations: Boston Scientific, Dollar General, Dollar Tree..

HOT NEWS