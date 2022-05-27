The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.18% to 94.31 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 1.13 points or 1.18% this week to 94.31

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 2.38 points or 2.46% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 5, 2020

--Today it is down 0.22 point or 0.23%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.45 point or 0.48% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Off 2.72% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 10.83% from its 52-week low of 85.09 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Rose 10.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.29%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.75 points or 5.31%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1740ET