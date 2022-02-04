The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.20% to 89.67 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 1.09 points or 1.20% this week to 89.67
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 6, 2020
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Today it is up 0.20 point or 0.23%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Snaps a four trading day losing streak
--Off 1.20% from its 52-week high of 90.76 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
--Up 5.63% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021
--Rose 4.57% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 0.12 point or 0.13%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
