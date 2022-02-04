The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.20% to 89.67 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 1.09 points or 1.20% this week to 89.67

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 6, 2020

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 0.20 point or 0.23%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 1.20% from its 52-week high of 90.76 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Up 5.63% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 4.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 0.12 point or 0.13%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

02-04-22 1735ET