The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.20% to 89.67 -- Data Talk

02/04/2022 | 05:36pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 1.09 points or 1.20% this week to 89.67


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 6, 2020

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 0.20 point or 0.23%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 1.20% from its 52-week high of 90.76 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Up 5.63% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 4.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 0.12 point or 0.13%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1735ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.24% 12197.21 Delayed Quote.0.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.1446 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
HOT NEWS