The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.29% to 95.43 -- Data Talk

05/20/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 1.25 points or 1.29% this week to 95.43


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 6, 2020

--Snaps a six week winning streak

--Today it is up 0.07 point or 0.07%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 1.56% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 12.21% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 11.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.11%

--Year-to-date it is up 5.88 points or 6.56%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1739ET

