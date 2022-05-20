The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.29% to 95.43 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 1.25 points or 1.29% this week to 95.43
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 6, 2020
--Snaps a six week winning streak
--Today it is up 0.07 point or 0.07%
--Up two of the past three trading days
--Off 1.56% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Up 12.21% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 11.84% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.11%
--Year-to-date it is up 5.88 points or 6.56%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
05-20-22 1739ET