The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.60% This Week to 95.09 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 1.55 points or 1.60% this week to 95.09

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 0.20 point or 0.21%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1.09 points or 1.14% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Lowest closing value since Friday, June 3, 2022

--Off 9.56% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 6.62% from its 52-week low of 89.19 hit Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

--Rose 6.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.52%

--Year-to-date it is down 1.47 points or 1.52%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1737ET