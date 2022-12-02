The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.66% This Week to 97.28 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 1.64 points or 1.66% this week to 97.28
--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 2.42 points or 2.43% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022
--Down six of the past seven weeks
--Today it is down 0.17 point or 0.17%
--Down for four consecutive trading days
--Down 2.15 points or 2.16% over the last four trading days
--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days
--Down seven of the past nine trading days
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022
--Off 7.48% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 9.37% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Rose 7.88% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 7.73 points or 8.63%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
