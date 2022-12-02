Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.66% This Week to 97.28 -- Data Talk

12/02/2022 | 05:46pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 1.64 points or 1.66% this week to 97.28


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 2.42 points or 2.43% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 0.17 point or 0.17%

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 2.15 points or 2.16% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Off 7.48% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.37% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 7.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 7.73 points or 8.63%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1745ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.11% 12886.35 Real-time Quote.6.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.05325 Delayed Quote.-8.33%
