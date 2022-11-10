Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 2.25% to 100.41 -- Data Talk

11/10/2022 | 05:46pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 2.31 points or 2.25% today to 100.41


--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 18, 2009

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 4.50% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 12.89% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 12.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.86 points or 12.13%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1745ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -1.45% 13154.16 Real-time Quote.9.74%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.79% 1.01981 Delayed Quote.-11.88%
HOT NEWS