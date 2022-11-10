The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 2.25% to 100.41 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 2.31 points or 2.25% today to 100.41

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 18, 2009

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 4.50% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 12.89% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 12.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.86 points or 12.13%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

