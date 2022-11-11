The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 3.59% This Week to 99.17 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 3.69 points or 3.59% this week to 99.17

--Largest one-week percentage decline since the week ending March 27, 2020

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 5.92 points or 5.64% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 8, 2010

--Longest losing streak since the week ending July 31, 2020 when the market fell for six straight weeks

--Today it is down 1.25 points or 1.24%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3.56 points or 3.46% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, March 19, 2009

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Off 5.69% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 11.49% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 11.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.41%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.61 points or 10.73%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1741ET