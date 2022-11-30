Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 5.03% This Month to 98.53 -- Data Talk

11/30/2022 | 05:43pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 5.22 points or 5.03% this month to 98.53


--Largest one-month point decline since May 2009

--Largest one-month percentage decline since July 2010

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down 5.42 points or 5.22% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point decline since May 2009

--Largest two-month percentage decline since April 2016

--Today it is down 0.81 point or 0.82%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.90 point or 0.91% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

--Off 6.29% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 10.77% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 9.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 8.97 points or 10.02%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1742ET

HOT NEWS