The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.01% This Week to 95.09 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.01 point or 0.01% this week to 95.09
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today it is down 0.05 point or 0.05%
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 0.19 point or 0.20% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
--Down eight of the past 11 trading days
--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
--Off 9.56% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 6.30% from its 52-week low of 89.46 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
--Rose 6.30% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.52%
--Year-to-date it is down 1.46 points or 1.52%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-20-23 1740ET