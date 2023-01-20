The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.01% This Week to 95.09 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.01 point or 0.01% this week to 95.09

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 0.05 point or 0.05%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.19 point or 0.20% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Down eight of the past 11 trading days

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Off 9.56% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 6.30% from its 52-week low of 89.46 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 6.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.52%

--Year-to-date it is down 1.46 points or 1.52%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

