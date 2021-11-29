The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.01% to 90.10 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.01 point or 0.01% today to 90.10

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.44% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.55% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 3.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.94%

--Year-to-date it is up 5.10 points or 6.00%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

