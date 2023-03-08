The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.01 point or 0.01% today to 98.65
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 1.18 points or 1.21% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
--Off 6.18% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 8.61% from its 52-week low of 90.83 hit Wednesday, March 9, 2022
--Rose 8.61% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.70%
--Year-to-date it is up 2.09 points or 2.17%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
