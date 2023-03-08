The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.01 point or 0.01% today to 98.65

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1.18 points or 1.21% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Off 6.18% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 8.61% from its 52-week low of 90.83 hit Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Rose 8.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.70%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.09 points or 2.17%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

