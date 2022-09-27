Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.02% to 105.14 -- Data Talk

09/27/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.02 point or 0.02% today to 105.14


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 2.54 points or 2.48% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Up five of the past six trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Up 19.69% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 19.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.90%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.59 points or 17.41%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1735ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.00% 13509.24 Real-time Quote.11.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.27% 0.95908 Delayed Quote.-15.39%
