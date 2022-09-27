The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.02% to 105.14 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.02 point or 0.02% today to 105.14

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 2.54 points or 2.48% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Up five of the past six trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Up 19.69% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 19.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.90%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.59 points or 17.41%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

09-27-22 1735ET