The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.02% to 96.51 -- Data Talk

05/11/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.02 point or 0.02% today to 96.51


--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 1.70 points or 1.80% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Largest five day percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, April 28, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 13.48% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 12.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 6.96 points or 7.77%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1735ET

HOT NEWS