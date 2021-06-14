Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 85.56 -- Data Talk

06/14/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.02 point or 0.03% today to 85.56

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.42 point or 0.49% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Off 6.85% from its 52-week high of 91.85 hit Friday, June 19, 2020

--Up 1.18% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 6.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.56 point or 0.66%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-21 1733ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.25% 34393.75 Delayed Quote.12.65%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.01% 11740.52 Delayed Quote.0.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.09% 1.21199 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
