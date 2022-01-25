The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 89.74 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.03 point or 0.03% today to 89.74

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.28 point or 0.31% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 0.85% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021

--Up 5.71% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 5.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.18 point or 0.20%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1732ET