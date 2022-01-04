Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 90.03 -- Data Talk

01/04/2022 | 05:35pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.03 point or 0.03% today to 90.03

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.48 point or 0.53% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Off 0.52% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.46% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 6.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 0.48 point or 0.53%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1734ET

DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.06% 12201.46 Delayed Quote.0.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.1285 Delayed Quote.0.03%
Latest news "Markets"
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.06% Higher at 21236.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.39% Lower at 103513.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.14% Higher at 53016.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.34% Lower at 85285.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 90.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pADRs Close Mostly Higher; Toyota Trades Actively
DJ
05:06pDow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
RE
03:07pNasdaq, S&P 500 fall with growth shares; banks boost Dow
RE
01:45pLucid plans to enter European markets this year
RE
01:10pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.83% Higher at 4367.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
