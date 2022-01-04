The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 90.03 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.03 point or 0.03% today to 90.03
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 0.48 point or 0.53% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 22, 2021
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
--Off 0.52% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Up 6.46% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Rose 6.41% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 0.48 point or 0.53%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-04-22 1734ET