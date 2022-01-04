The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 90.03 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.03 point or 0.03% today to 90.03

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.48 point or 0.53% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Off 0.52% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.46% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 6.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 0.48 point or 0.53%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

