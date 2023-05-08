The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.03 point or 0.03% today to 95.56

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 9.12% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 1.56% from its 52-week low of 94.09 hit Monday, May 30, 2022

--Down 0.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 1.00 point or 1.03%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

