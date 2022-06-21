The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 97.18 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.03 point or 0.03% today to 97.18

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.85% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Up 12.28% from its 52-week low of 86.55 hit Friday, June 25, 2021

--Rose 12.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.63 points or 8.52%

