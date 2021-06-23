The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 86.64 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.03 point or 0.04% today to 86.64

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 5.65% from its 52-week high of 91.83 hit Friday, June 26, 2020

--Up 2.46% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 5.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.82%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.64 points or 1.93%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-21 1734ET