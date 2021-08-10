Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 87.63 -- Data Talk

08/10/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.04 point or 0.04% today to 87.63

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.63 point or 0.73% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 2.10% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.62% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.74%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.63 points or 3.09%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1732ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.29% Higher at 20495.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.66% Lower at 122202.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.42% Higher at 51114.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.92% Higher at 68023.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 87.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:20pDow Jones Industrial Average : , S&P 500 close at records as U.S. infrastructure bill clears Senate
RE
12:37pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 4187.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.25% Higher at 3634.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.10% Higher at 6820.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pDAX Ends 0.16% Higher at 15770.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio
4Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
5IMV INC. : IMV : Announces Final Topline Results of the DeCidE1 Clinical Trial in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian C..

HOT NEWS