The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 87.83 -- Data Talk

09/20/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.03 point or 0.04% today to 87.83

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.70 point or 0.81% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Off 1.88% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.86% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.58%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.83 points or 3.33%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1737ET

HOT NEWS