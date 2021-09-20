The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 87.83 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.03 point or 0.04% today to 87.83
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 0.70 point or 0.81% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Up four of the past five trading days
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Highest closing value since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Off 1.88% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
--Up 3.86% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Down 0.70% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.58%
--Year-to-date it is up 2.83 points or 3.33%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
