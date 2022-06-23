Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 97.17 -- Data Talk

06/23/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.04 point or 0.04% today to 97.17


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.86% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Up 12.27% from its 52-week low of 86.55 hit Friday, June 25, 2021

--Rose 12.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.86%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.62 points or 8.51%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 1736ET

