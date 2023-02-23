The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 97.47 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.04 point or 0.04% today to 97.47
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 0.61 point or 0.63% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 17, 2023
--Up six of the past eight trading days
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Off 7.30% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 8.29% from its 52-week low of 90.01 hit Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
--Rose 7.80% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.49%
--Year-to-date it is up 0.91 point or 0.94%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
