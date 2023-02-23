The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 97.47 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.04 point or 0.04% today to 97.47

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.61 point or 0.63% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 7.30% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 8.29% from its 52-week low of 90.01 hit Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

--Rose 7.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.49%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.91 point or 0.94%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1737ET