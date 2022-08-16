Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 98.01 -- Data Talk

08/16/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.04 point or 0.04% today to 98.01


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.94 point or 0.97% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 13, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 2.26% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 12.87% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 11.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.36%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.46 points or 9.44%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.02% 12928.86 Real-time Quote.6.28%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.09% 1.01707 Delayed Quote.-10.63%
