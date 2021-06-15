Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.05% to 85.61 -- Data Talk

06/15/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.04 point or 0.05% today to 85.61

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.46 point or 0.54% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Off 6.80% from its 52-week high of 91.85 hit Friday, June 19, 2020

--Up 1.23% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 6.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.60%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.61 point or 0.71%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-21 1734ET

