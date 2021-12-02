The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.05% to 90.04 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.04 point or 0.05% today to 90.04

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.14 point or 0.15% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 0.51% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.48% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 4.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 5.04 points or 5.93%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

