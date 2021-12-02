Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.05% to 90.04 -- Data Talk

12/02/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.04 point or 0.05% today to 90.04

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.14 point or 0.15% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 0.51% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.48% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 4.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 5.04 points or 5.93%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-21 1733ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:56pADRs Close Higher; Alibaba Traded Actively
DJ
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.05% to 90.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.45% Higher at 20762.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pBOVESPA Index Ends 3.66% Higher at 104466.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.84% Higher at 50927.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.68% Higher at 87451.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:51pTSX rallies as dividend increases help underpin financial shares
RE
04:49pTSX rallies as dividend increases help underpin financial shares
RE
12:29pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.70% Lower at 4108.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:25pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.09% Lower at 3626.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar, shares rise as Omicron fears subside
2Omicron could pose 'significant' threat to global economy, Yellen says
3Boeing shares surge as 737 MAX closes in on return in China
4Analyst recommendations: American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twit..
5GoviEx Uranium : grants stock options

HOT NEWS