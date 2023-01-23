Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.05% to 95.14 -- Data Talk

01/23/2023 | 05:39pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.05 point or 0.05% today to 95.14


--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 9.51% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 6.34% from its 52-week low of 89.47 hit Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Rose 6.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.47%

--Year-to-date it is down 1.41 points or 1.47%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.01% 12708.76 Real-time Quote.-1.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.087 Delayed Quote.1.43%
HOT NEWS