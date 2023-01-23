The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.05% to 95.14 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.05 point or 0.05% today to 95.14
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year
--Off 9.51% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 6.34% from its 52-week low of 89.47 hit Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022
--Rose 6.06% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.47%
--Year-to-date it is down 1.41 points or 1.47%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-23-23 1738ET