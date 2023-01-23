The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.05% to 95.14 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.05 point or 0.05% today to 95.14

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 9.51% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 6.34% from its 52-week low of 89.47 hit Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Rose 6.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.47%

--Year-to-date it is down 1.41 points or 1.47%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

