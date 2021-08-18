The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.07% to 87.84 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.06 point or 0.07% today to 87.84

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.62 point or 0.71% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Off 1.86% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.88% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.99%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.84 points or 3.34%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-21 1735ET