The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.07% to 87.84 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.06 point or 0.07% today to 87.84
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 0.62 point or 0.71% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021
--Up seven of the past nine trading days
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
--Off 1.86% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
--Up 3.88% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Down 0.72% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.99%
--Year-to-date it is up 2.84 points or 3.34%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
