The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.07% to 87.84 -- Data Talk

08/18/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.06 point or 0.07% today to 87.84

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.62 point or 0.71% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Off 1.86% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.88% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.99%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.84 points or 3.34%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-21 1735ET

05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.07% to 87.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.30% Lower at 20302.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.07% Lower at 116642.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.79% Higher at 51986.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.33% Lower at 67094.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:20pTSX falls for fifth day as Delta variant weighs on oil
RE
05:17pTSX falls for fifth day as Delta variant weighs on oil
RE
04:06pADRs Close Lower; BHP, Weibo Trade Actively
DJ
12:35pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.17% Lower at 4189.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.16% Lower at 3656.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules
4VARTA AG : VARTA : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
5Minutes highlight a Fed split over labor market, bond-buying taper

