The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.08% This Week to 96.64 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.08 point or 0.08% this week to 96.64

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 16, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today it is down 1.09 points or 1.12%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Off 8.09% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 8.64% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 7.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 0.08 point or 0.08%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1736ET