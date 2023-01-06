The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.08% This Week to 96.64 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.08 point or 0.08% this week to 96.64
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 16, 2022
--Snaps a two-week losing streak
--Today it is down 1.09 points or 1.12%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
--Off 8.09% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 8.64% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Rose 7.68% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 0.08 point or 0.08%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-06-23 1736ET