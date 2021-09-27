Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.08% to 87.97 -- Data Talk

09/27/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.07 point or 0.08% today to 87.97

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.28 point or 0.32% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Off 1.44% from its 52-week high of 89.26 hit Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

--Up 4.03% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.75%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.97 points or 3.49%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-21 1733ET

