The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.08% to 90.24 -- Data Talk

12/06/2021 | 05:38pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.07 point or 0.08% today to 90.24

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 0.34 point or 0.38% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Off 0.28% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.72% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 5.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 5.25 points or 6.17%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-21 1737ET

