The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.09% to 89.26 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.08 point or 0.09% today to 89.26

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.32 point or 0.36% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 1.37% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 5.15% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 4.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.32%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.29 point or 0.32%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

