The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.09% to 89.26 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.08 point or 0.09% today to 89.26
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 0.32 point or 0.36% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Off 1.37% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Up 5.15% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021
--Rose 4.38% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.32%
--Year-to-date it is down 0.29 point or 0.32%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-17-22 1747ET