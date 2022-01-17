Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.09% to 89.26 -- Data Talk

01/17/2022 | 05:48pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.08 point or 0.09% today to 89.26


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.32 point or 0.36% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 1.37% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 5.15% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 4.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.32%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.29 point or 0.32%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-22 1747ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.09% 12143.91 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.14055 Delayed Quote.0.75%
HOT NEWS