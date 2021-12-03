The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.09% to 90.18 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.08 point or 0.09% this week to 90.18

--Up for six consecutive weeks

--Up 2.12 points or 2.41% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week point gain since the week ending April 2, 2021

--Largest six week percentage gain since the week ending July 16, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 25, 2018 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up 11 of the past 13 weeks

--Today it is up 0.14 point or 0.15%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.27 point or 0.31% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Off 0.36% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.64% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 5.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 5.18 points or 6.09%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-03-21 1735ET