The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.10% to 100.10 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.10 point or 0.10% today to 100.10
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 0.60 point or 0.60% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Off 0.19% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 15.27% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Rose 14.52% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.49%
--Year-to-date it is up 10.54 points or 11.77%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
