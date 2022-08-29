The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.10% to 100.10 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.10 point or 0.10% today to 100.10

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.60 point or 0.60% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 0.19% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 15.27% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 14.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.49%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.54 points or 11.77%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1734ET