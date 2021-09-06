Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.10% to 86.92 -- Data Talk

09/06/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.08 point or 0.10% today to 86.92

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 2.89% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 2.79% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 1.92 points or 2.26%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-21 1752ET

HOT NEWS