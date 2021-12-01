Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.10% to 90.00 -- Data Talk

12/01/2021 | 05:37pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.09 point or 0.10% today to 90.00

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 0.56% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.42% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 4.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 5.00 points or 5.88%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-21 1736ET

