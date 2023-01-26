Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.10% to 94.91 -- Data Talk

01/26/2023 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.09 point or 0.10% today to 94.91


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 9.73% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 6.08% from its 52-week low of 89.47 hit Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Rose 4.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.71%

--Year-to-date it is down 1.65 points or 1.71%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.09% 12664.08 Real-time Quote.-1.38%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.08977 Delayed Quote.1.75%
Latest news
05:59pHilltop Holdings : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pTfs Financial : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pNorthrim : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pElvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction
RE
05:57pMidland States Bancorp : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pFirst Financial : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:55pTrump lawyer Eastman should be disbarred, California regulators say
RE
05:55pFlushing Financial : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:54pADRs End Higher; AstraZeneca, Diageo Trade Actively
DJ
05:52pLG Display posts 3rd consecutive quarterly loss on weak panel demand
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. economic growth expected in fourth quarter, outlook darkeni..
2Xiaomi Shares Rise After EV Plans Leak
3DELIVERY HERO : RBC remains its Buy rating
4TESLA : UBS gives a Buy rating
5Intrum : Report Q422 Eng

HOT NEWS