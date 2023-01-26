The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.10% to 94.91 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.09 point or 0.10% today to 94.91

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 9.73% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 6.08% from its 52-week low of 89.47 hit Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Rose 4.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.71%

--Year-to-date it is down 1.65 points or 1.71%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

