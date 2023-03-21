The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.09 point or 0.10% today to 96.73

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 8.00% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 6.45% from its 52-week low of 90.87 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Rose 6.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.17 point or 0.18%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

