The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.09 point or 0.10% today to 96.73
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak
--Off 8.00% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 6.45% from its 52-week low of 90.87 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Rose 6.04% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.26%
--Year-to-date it is up 0.17 point or 0.18%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
