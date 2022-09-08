Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.11% to 101.46 -- Data Talk

09/08/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.11 point or 0.11% today to 101.46


--Up three of the past four trading days

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.22% from its 52-week high of 101.69 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Up 16.46% from its 52-week low of 87.12 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Rose 16.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.23%

--Year-to-date it is up 11.91 points or 13.30%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.10% 13226.69 Real-time Quote.8.63%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.00034 Delayed Quote.-12.07%
Latest news "Markets"
05:53pMexican finance leaders plan stock exchange reform to stanch exodus
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.11% to 101.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 19413.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 109915.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.49% Higher at 46283.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 141509.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:12pStocks, bond yields rise after record ECB rate hike, Powell comments
RE
04:38pToronto market climbs to 9-day high as financials rally
RE
04:35pWall Street ends higher, gains driven by banks, healthcare
RE
04:30pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.60% to 11862.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia, trade minister says
2ECB raises rates by unprecedented 75 basis points
3Analyst recommendations: Asos, Nvidia, Roku, Intel, Williams Co...
4Bailey sends markets into a panic
5ECB promises more rate hikes after unprecedented increase

HOT NEWS