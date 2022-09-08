The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.11% to 101.46 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.11 point or 0.11% today to 101.46
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 0.22% from its 52-week high of 101.69 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
--Up 16.46% from its 52-week low of 87.12 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021
--Rose 16.39% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.23%
--Year-to-date it is up 11.91 points or 13.30%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-08-22 1735ET