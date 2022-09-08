The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.11% to 101.46 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.11 point or 0.11% today to 101.46

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.22% from its 52-week high of 101.69 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Up 16.46% from its 52-week low of 87.12 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Rose 16.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.23%

--Year-to-date it is up 11.91 points or 13.30%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1735ET