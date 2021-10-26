The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.11% to 88.21 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.10 point or 0.11% today to 88.21

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.16 point or 0.18% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Off 0.77% from its 52-week high of 88.90 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up 4.32% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 0.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.53%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.21 points or 3.78%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-21 1732ET