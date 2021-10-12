The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.11% to 88.90 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.10 point or 0.11% today to 88.90

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.33 point or 0.37% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Up four of the past six trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Up 5.12% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 0.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.24%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.90 points or 4.58%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-21 1732ET