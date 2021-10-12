Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.11% to 88.90 -- Data Talk

10/12/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.10 point or 0.11% today to 88.90

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.33 point or 0.37% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Up four of the past six trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Up 5.12% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 0.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.24%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.90 points or 4.58%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-21 1732ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.11% to 88.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.10% Higher at 20437.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.37% Higher at 51835.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.48% Higher at 77927.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:05pDow Jones Industrial Average : Stagflation woes hit U.S. stocks; 2-yr Treasury yield jumps
RE
12:38pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.07% Lower at 457.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pDAX Ends 0.34% Lower at 15146.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.34% Lower at 6548.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.38% Lower at 3535.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 4055.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's property sector stalked by Evergrande default fears
2JPMorgan's Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless', due for regulation
3EasyJet : FTSE 100 drops on rising inflation concerns; miners, travel w..
4Eurostoxx 50 : Inflation jitters take toll on European stocks ahead of ..
5Econocom Group Se : ECONOCOM HELPS CREATE EUROPE’S LEADER IN OPEN S..

HOT NEWS