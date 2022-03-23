The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.11% to 91.32 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.10 point or 0.11% today to 91.32

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 0.70% from its 52-week high of 91.96 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Up 7.38% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 4.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.77 points or 1.98%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1742ET