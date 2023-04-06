The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.11 point or 0.11% today to 95.81

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.32 point or 0.34% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Off 8.88% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 3.93% from its 52-week low of 92.18 hit Thursday, April 7, 2022

--Rose 3.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 0.75 point or 0.77%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

